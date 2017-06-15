Police: Missing elderly woman could be danger to self

(Photo: 11Alive)

ACWORTH, Ga. -- An elderly woman is missing from her Cobb County home and could be a danger to herself. Now authorities are asking for the public's help finding her.

Officials said 82-year-old Genie Lee Gardner was last seen in the 5100 block of Centennial Creek View in Acworth, Ga.

She is described as a white female who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has green eyes and white hair. Cobb County police don't know what she was last wearing when she went missing but believe she could be traveling in a red 2010 Toyota Corolla 42 with the Georgia license plate PJI4808.

A Mattie's Call has been issued in hopes of finding her. That alert also warns that Gardner suffers from dementia, is known to be physically violent and could harm herself.

11Alive is working to gather more details and a photo of the missing woman. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 770-499-3911.

