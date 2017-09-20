Aftermath of Hurricane Maria hits close to home in Atlanta

Hurricane Maria is on her way to the Dominican Republic as a category 2 storm, but earlier today, it pummeled Puerto Rico as a strong category 4 storm.

Maria left 100 percent of the island without power and sent people scrambling for safety. 11Alive's Joe Henke spoke to multiple people with Atlanta connections, some of whom were forced to ride out the dangerous storm.

Images from Antonio Lozada, a Puerto Rican native living in Decatur, shows just how strong Maria was. Lozada told 11Alive his whole family still lives in Toa Baja, which is on the north side of the island. The only person he was able to talk directly with Wednesday was his sister -- for one minute, on a landline phone, before the call dropped.

Lozada quickly passed along to her what he learned from streaming Puerto Rican news on his phone Wednesday, as his family was boarded up inside and had no way of knowing what was happening outside.

"Last thing I heard, there is a town about 20 minutes outside of where we are at. It is this little city, 80 percent of the houses are down. And uh, I just heard about the mayor of San Juan was talking about some of cities where the houses are completely down," he told 11Alive, full of emotion. "It is kind of hard to talk about. I'm sorry."

Meanwhile, Amanda Bartlett was on vacation in Puerto Rico. She lives in Atlanta and works for Piedmont Hospital. After her flight home was canceled, Bartlett was forced to wait out the storm in the stairwell and hallways of the 12th floor of the Intercontinental Hotel in San Juan. They'd been there since 5 a.m.

When Bartlett wrote to 11Alive Wednesday morning, rooms were already saturated and water was seeping into the hallway, too.

While she and Lozada's family are both safe, he knows how many Puerto Ricans will need help rebuilding.

"I know there are people that won't be able to do that," he said. "There are people that probably saved up a lot of money to put up little wooden tin-roof house, and they don't have the means to recover, so it is going to be difficult – especially considering the situation Puerto Rico is going through right now."

That's why Lozada is gearing up to help. He owns Cuchifritos Puerto Rican Eatery, a food truck here in Atlanta. He's also a flight attendant, which takes him home frequently.

At his food truck, he will be collecting bare necessities and canned foods and redirecting all his tips to recovery efforts. Then he'll try to work his airline connections to get everything to his home country: "Bring everything you can," he said.

To find out where you can catch Cuchifritos Puerto Rican, follow their Facebook page for where it will be next.

