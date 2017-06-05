AG Jeff Sessions in Atlanta on Tuesday

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 15: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions arrives at the 36th annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol on May 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Atlanta on Tuesday to speak before the National Law Enforcement Conference on Human Exploitation.

Sessions will appear before the organization at 9 am at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel in downtown.

The 2017 National Law Enforcement Training on Child Exploitation is a national training event to expand the efforts and knowledge base of law enforcement investigators and prosecutors by providing specialized training focused on investigating and prosecuting technology-facilitated crimes against children.

Last year, then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch spoke before the group in Atlanta.

© 2017 WXIA-TV