AG Jeff Sessions in Atlanta on Tuesday

Tim Darnell, WXIA 2:12 PM. EDT June 05, 2017

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Atlanta on Tuesday to speak before the National Law Enforcement Conference on Human Exploitation.

Sessions will appear before the organization at 9 am at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel in downtown.

The 2017 National Law Enforcement Training on Child Exploitation is a national training event to expand the efforts and knowledge base of law enforcement investigators and prosecutors by providing specialized training focused on investigating and prosecuting technology-facilitated crimes against children.

Last year, then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch spoke before the group in Atlanta.

 

