Aggravated assault suspect wanted in Bartow County

Bartow County Sheriff's Office is working to bring a dangerous driver to justice.

Deputies said several people have reported that while driving in the area of Wade Road and Taylorsville-Macedonia Road, a man tried to run them off the roadway. It was also reported he waved a handgun and shot at one of the victims.

His vehicle is described as a silver colored Ford Escape with stickers on the back window. A sticker on the driver side of the back window is longer than the other and red in color.

The license plate possibly contains PV or PD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 770-382-5050 (ext. 6030).

