Winter Weather Timeline
Airlines place Atlanta under travel alert

WXIA 4:41 PM. EST January 05, 2017

AIRLINES PLACE ATL UNDER TRAVEL ALERT - All major airlines have now issued travel alerts for Atlanta, triggering a warning for delays and cancelations.

American 

American Airlines issued travel alerts for more than 30 cities, the longest list coming out of the Southeastern United States. 

If you bought your ticket by Jan. 4 and are scheduled to fly Jan. 6 or 7, you can rebook your flight as long as you don't change your destination city. 

Delta

Delta, with its headquarters in Atlanta, was the first airline to issue a warning and waiver options. A statement issued Wednesday told passengers anyone scheduled to travel to a list of 19 cities in the southeast was eligible for a waiver as long as travel is rebooked by Jan. 10.

Southwest

Southwest Airlines warned scheduled service for Friday and Saturday may be disrupted to Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Greenville, Norfolk, and Raleigh-Durham. 

Customers who have reservations for Jan. 6 or 7 can change plans within 14 days of their original travel date. Customers who purchased their tickets online should return to Southwest.com. Otherwise, customers should call 1-800-435-9792. 

United

United issued a southeast U.S. winter weather alert for 14 cities, including Atlanta, for Jan. 6 and 7. (Click here to see the full list) The change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for new flights departing on or before Jan. 10, 2017, as long as travel is rescheduled in the same cabin (any fare class) and between the same cities as originally ticketed.​​

Additional alerts are issued for cities in the southern plains, and Rocky Mountain regions. 

