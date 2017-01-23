WXIA
LIVE | Albany storm damage news conference

WXIA Breaking News

Michael King, WXIA 11:03 AM. EST January 23, 2017

Residents in Albany and across south Georgia are digging from the massive amount of damage left from this weekend's ferocious storms.

Video images from a drone show an Albany neighborhood left in ruins with trees toppled.

At least 15 people were killed and 43 hurt across the state of Georgia over the weekend due to the storms. Albany and Dougherty County were pummled by a storm that lashed the area with winds of more than 70 mph.

Gov. Nathan Deal expanded a state of emergency for 16 southwest Georgia counties Monday morning due to the storms -- Atkinson, Baker, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Lowndes, Mitchell, Thomas, Turner, Wilcox and Worth.

