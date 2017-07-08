A boil water advisory has been lifted for most parts of Atlanta, except for the Mechanicsville and Campbellton-Fairburn Road areas. (Photo: Department of Watershed Management) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA – All of the city's boil-water advisories have been lifted.

On Saturday morning, the city lifted the remaining advisories for the Mechanicsville and the Campbellton-Fairburn Road communities.

Samples taken in these two isolated areas confirmed there was no contamination of the public water system.

The advisory was put out after a power interruption Thursday morning triggered a temporary loss of pressure in portions of the drinking water system by Hemphill Water Treatment. The Department of Watershed Management said the system was back up and running as usual within 40 minutes, but they issued the boil-water advisory anyway as a precautionary measurement.

Crews took samples of the water throughout the affected area and found no system-wide contamination of the public's drinking water. However, officials said the two areas still under the advisory will remain so until final testing is complete. Results for the final test are expected to be ready by Saturday afternoon (July 8).

Water may be used for all purposes without boiling.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has been notified.

