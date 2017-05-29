I-285 EB traffic (coming towards camera) was blocked.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- All lanes on I-285 eastbound were blocked at Flat Shoals Monday afternoon after a U-Haul truck, two tractor-trailers and three passenger cars crashed.

Initial reports from the scene indicated severe front-end damage to one of the tractor trailers. Injuries were reported, but it is unknown which drivers or passengers were hurt.

GDOT sent an alert saying they expected the crash scene to clear at 5 pm.

Check back to 11Alive.com for details as they become available.

INTERACTIVE MAP | Check traffic backups

© 2017 WXIA-TV