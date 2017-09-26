All lanes blocked on I-285 EB after wreck

DEKALB CO., GA - All lane have been shut down on Interstate 285 going eastbound at Flat Shoals Road due to a wreck.

There is a large amount of debris blocking the roadway on I-285 EB between Bouldercrest Rd. and Flat Shoals Rd.

An alternate you can take is taking Moreland Ave. to I-20 EB and getting back onto I-285.

Crews are on the scene working to assess the wreck at this time.

Tweets by 11AliveTraffic

© 2017 WXIA-TV