All lanes blocked on I-285 EB after wreck

DEKALB CO., GA - All lane have been shut down on Interstate 285 going eastbound at Flat Shoals Road due to a wreck.
There is a large amount of debris blocking the roadway on I-285 EB between Bouldercrest Rd. and Flat Shoals Rd.
An alternate you can take is taking Moreland Ave. to I-20 EB and getting back onto I-285.
Crews are on the scene working to assess the wreck at this time.
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs