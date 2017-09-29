Alleged driver in video of SUV plowing through young women, arrested

WARNING: The video contains graphic images and adult language. Viewer discretion is advised.

After video of a Lexus SUV plowing through a crowd of young people was released on social media, police have arrested the alleged driver.

According to Georgia State Patrol, on Thursday, September 28, Shameka Peoples was arrested at 9:13 p.m. and taken to the Spalding County Jail.

BACKGROUND |

Five people were taken to the hospital after a Lexus SUV plowed into a group of young women fighting in the middle of a Griffin street.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the incident happened in the middle of Quilly Street around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Cell phone video shows a group of young women fighting in the street. An SUV then appears to run into several of the women and drive off. (Click here to watch the video)

