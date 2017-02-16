Alpharetta house fire sends two people to hospital

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after an early morning house fire in Alpharetta.
The fire started just before 3 a.m. on the 400 block of Poplar Glen Court. A Battalion Chief with Johns Creek fire department said the fire started in a bedroom, but the cause is still unknown.
Both people have non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOTOS | Alpharetta house fire
