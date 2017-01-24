Amber Alert: Police search for teen last seen in Alpharetta

Police believe Brooklyn Smith’s last call may have been to her father, asking him to pick up her and her friend, Desire Hall.

Update | 13-year-old Brooklyn Smith and Steven Spires have been located, according to Alpharetta DPS

Steven Spires is in custody. Brooklyn is with authorities. Thank you for all your support in making this happen. — AlpharettaDPS (@AlpharettaDPS) January 24, 2017

Update | 16-year-old Desire Hall was located, according to Alpharetta DPS.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- Police issued an Amber Alert for two teenage girls who went missing on Saturday, January 14, 2017. Brooklyn Smith, 13, and Desire Hall, 16, are believed to be with Smith's father, Steven Spires, 32.

Police believe Smith's last call was to her father, asking him to pick up herself and Hall from the Main Events in Alpharetta.

They were both in the care of DFCS when they went missing Saturday.

According to the police, there is a court order prohibiting Smith from having any contact with her father.

This is not the first time Smith has gone missing and it is also not the first time her father was considered a factor in her disappearance. Back in July, Smith was taken by her father and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Carmen Clay.

They are believed to be traveling in a black, 2011 Ford Taurus and are considered to be in extreme danger by the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.





Spires has a warrant out for interference with custody and is described as being a white male, 5'7, weighing 150 lbs, blue eyes and having long brown hair.

Steve Spires (Spalding County)

Smith is a white female, 4'11, weighing 100 lbs, has brown eyes, long brown hair and was last seen wearing a camouflaged jacket, a Florida "band" T-shirt and brown cowboy boots.

Hall is a white female, 4'11, weighing 115 lbs, has hazel eyes, long brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark gray sweater, black leggings and black, flat sneakers.

Desire Hall

Authorities are asking the public for help and if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these two girls, they are asked to call the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety at 678-297-6300 or 678-297-6307 or call 9-1-1.

