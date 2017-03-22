Mom, daughter identified as victims of Alpharetta hotel murder-suicide

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- Police now confirm that the victims of a murder-suicide shooting at an Alpharetta hotel earlier this week were mother and daughter.

According to Alpharetta Police spokesman George Gordon, officers found the bodies of Ruth Reissiger, 61, and her daughter Elizabeth, 38, at the Homewood Suites on Davis Drive on Monday. Elizabeth was found deceased at the scene, while Ruth was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later passed away.

"For reasons that we may never understand, Ruth took the life of her daughter before taking her own life," Gordon said in a news release Wednesday.

According to police, Ruth was from Foley, Ala. and Elizabeth, who was said by police to be severely mentally impaired, lived in Dacula.

Gordon said family of the women has been notified and added that "our hearts are with them during this difficult period."

