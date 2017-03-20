Police: Woman found dead at Alpharetta hotel, another transported

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- Police are investigating a possible homicide after they found the body of a woman at a hotel Monday afternoon.

According to Alpharetta Police spokesman George Gordon, the woman's body was found at the Homewood Suites on Davis Drive. Another woman was taken to the hospital, but it's unclear what her injuries may be.

At this time, police don't have any more information are investigating the scene to determine what happened to the two women.

11Alive News has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to get more information from police.

© 2017 WXIA-TV