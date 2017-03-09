Alpharetta SWAT team is on the scene in Johns Creek. (Photo/Alpharetta Police Dept.)

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – The Alpharetta SWAT team is on the scene where a suspect is barricaded, nearby Long Indian Creek Court.

The team is assisting lead agency, Johns Creek.

An 11Alive crew is headed to the scene and will update the story as new information is available.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

Media Alert- SWAT incident with barricaded suspect. Assisting lead agency Johns Creek. Media may stage on Long Indian Creek Court. pic.twitter.com/zSjXYKbR4E — ADPS PIO (@ADPSPIO) March 9, 2017

© 2017 WXIA-TV