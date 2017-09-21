AMBER ALERT: Four Manatee County children missing

The Florida Department of Law Enforcment issued an Amber Alert for four children who are believed to be with their mother.

The grandmother has custody, but the mother, Jaima Gadeaun, is allowed supervised visits. She was visiting the home in the 5100 block of 15th Street Court East at around 5 pm Friday when she reportedly left with the children.

Subsequent investigation has raised concerns the children may be in danger, so an Amber Alert was requested.

Joseph Gadeaun is 10 years old, 4 feet 10 inches tall, 120 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, who was last seen wearing black shorts and a dark colored shirt with bears on it.

Jacqueline Gadeaun is 8 years old, 4 feet tall, 65 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, who was last seen wearing a green top and neon orange shorts.

Jocelyn Gadeaun, is 6 years old, 3 feet 5 inches tall, 40 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, who was last seen wearing a black and white striped top, black pants, and a white sweater.

Jowella Gadeaun is 12 years old, 5 feet tall, 133 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, who was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray shirt with gray and white sweatpants.

Their mother is 40 years old, 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

They may be in a dark green 2016 Toyota Corolla with Florida tag BNZQ08.

Anyone with information about where they may be is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or call 911.

Photos: AMBER ALERT: 4 Manatee County children missing

