DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police were called to the 3000 block of Brookecrest Circle after an argument between two men turned violent early Thursday morning.

Police said the argument began as a man was visiting his friend. Both men got into an argument. The visiting friend stabbed the homeowner. In turn, the homeowner shot his friend.

Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. Police are trying to determine what started the fight. No word on if any charges will be filed.

PHOTOS | Argument ends with shooting and stabbing in Decatur

WXIA