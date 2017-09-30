Tennessee high school team enters field carrying American flags

Photo courtesy of Jennifer Kellery Murphy.

CLINTON - Amid controversy in the NFL, one Tennessee high school football team is using their platform to respond.

At Friday's game against Chattanooga's East Ridge High School, Anderson County players and coaches walked onto the field carrying American flags.

Toby Keith's "Courtesy to the Red, White and Blue" played in the stadium as patriotic fireworks were set off.

“The NFL has been using that venue for other causes, we wanted to make sure our platform was used for what it was intended," explained Coach David Gillum. "Our kids have dads in military some of them are over there now, we wanted to do our part to show support for the freedoms they fought for."

He says they also wanted to show support for the high school's junior ROTC team which displays the colors during the National Anthem before each game.

Normally, the team is still in the locker rooms during the National Anthem, but chose to enter the field earlier on Friday to be able to be there.

"In light of everything going on in NFL, we asked our kids and let them decide if they wanted do something, we were for it, but we didn't wanted them to be in a controversy," said Gillum. "They wanted to do something in support of our military and National Anthem, being a platform for us to honor our vets, military, family that has served, everyone who has fought and died for it."

