Another overdose reported possibly related to fake Percosets

ATLANTA – Another overdose has been reported that could be related to a cluster of fake Percosets that have already killed six people and put dozens into the hospital.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the overdose was reported in middle Georgia on Sunday morning.

“There are reports of six additional overdose cases possibly related to fake Percocet,” the department said. “None of these cases have been confirmed as overdoses related to the street drugs.

“Georgia Poison Center is currently working with the hospitals and gathering more information to determine whether these additional cases are connected to the cluster of overdoses reported in the past three days.”

The GBI has obtained evidence related to these overdoses and is performing drug analysis on the pills.



