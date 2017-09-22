Another protest held Friday afternoon at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA - Another protest was held Friday afternoon on the Georgia Tech campus over last weekend’s fatal police shooting of a student.

A Monday night protest on the campus turned violent, with three people arrested and facing felony charges.

The protest erupted after a Monday night vigil following the death of Scout Schultz. Schultz was shot to death by campus police late Saturday night while allegedly brandishing a knife. Eyewitness video captured Schultz yelling, "Shoot me!" GBI investigators later found three separate suicide notes in a nearby dorm.

