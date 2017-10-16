Apartment ceiling falls on woman in SW Atlanta

(FILE PHOTO) (Photo: Matt Gush/ThinkStock)

ATLANTA - A portion of sheetrock from an apartment ceiling collapsed on a woman, trapping her inside of her home.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to the Majestic Park Apartments on Delowe Drive after calls came in about a person trapped.

First responders initially had difficulty finding the victim because the original call came from out of state. The caller, who had been on a video chat with the victim, helped lead them to where the woman was located.

The victim was alert and breathing when she was transported to Grady Hospital.

No word on what caused the sheetrock to fall in the apartment.

