APD chief touts ‘no homicides,' but claim untrue

ATLANTA – Newly-hired Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields bragged to the Atlanta City Council that their city has been homicide-free for the last four weeks.

But it’s not true.

On Monday afternoon, Shields stood before the council and declared how proud she was of her department.

“The department is in a good space,” she said on March 20. “We have actually have just come off four weeks of not having a homicide, which is the first time that has occurred since 2014 and almost across the board crime is down.”

Councilman Andre Dickens questioned the police chief.

“Did you say that in the past four weeks there hasn’t been a homicide?”

“I did,” Shields confirmed.

“That is good news,” Dickens replied.

“I would agree. That is great news,” Shields said.

“That is outstanding and hopefully we can keep that trend up,” Dickens praised the chief, asking if the four-week lull was attributed to anything in particular.

“I’m not so arrogant as to think that it is any one thing,” Shields responded. “What I will say, what I’m appreciative of, is what we did at the beginning of the year we took APEX (Atlanta Proactive Enforcement and Interdiction), which was our tactical unit, and we moved it over to FOD (Field Operations Division).

"That is the 911 commanders and that is the zone commanders. We said, ‘We want you to be working on behalf of the zone commanders with a very singular focus of getting guns off the street.’ They have brought in guns on a regular basis. I’ve actually been thrilled with their productivity,” Shields said.

WATCH | Chief Shields comment at city council meeting

But the issue is, there was a homicide in Atlanta a week and a half ago.

Police confirmed a teenager was dead after a shooting in northeast Atlanta on March 9. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Hardee Street at Edgewood Court Apartments, in the Edgewood neighborhood of Atlanta.

Police confirmed that the victim died after being shot several times on a nearby playground. And the manner of death was "homicide," the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s deputy chief investigator, John Henson, confirmed.

That was one of three homicides that the county has reported for the city of Atlanta in 2017. 11Alive also requested homicide numbers for 2017 from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office.

Atlanta Police Department retweeted, and posted on Facebook, the homicide-free claim several times Tuesday morning.

11Alive requested homicide statistics and a comment regarding the declaration from the Atlanta Police Department.

“These questions will be addressed at the press conference,” Officer Lisa Bender, spokeswoman with the Atlanta Police Department, said in an email response.

The police department will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m.

