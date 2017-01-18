APD investigating baby's death in SE Atlanta

ATLANTA - Homicide detectives are investigating a baby's death in SE Atlanta.

Capt. David Villaroel with Atlanta Police said the 911 call initially came in as an infant not breathing around 4:08 Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 900 block of Forest Valley Drive. The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Capt. Villaroel said it's protocol for homicide detectives to be called to the scene. The cause of death has not been determined.

PHOTOS | Baby's death under investigation in SE Atlanta

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

WXIA