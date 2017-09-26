Police say this man sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint

Atlanta Police need your help identifying a person of interest for a sexual assault.

According to police, a woman was sexually assaulted at gunpoint around midnight on September 4, 2017, in the 200 block of Rosser Street in Northwest Atlanta.

A release from APD describes the male as "a black male, brown complexion, 20-27 years old, between 5'10 and [6'0 ft] tall, slim build." See the sketch below.

The male was wearing a black hoodie and had a camouflage drawstring backpack. He may live around the Washington Park area.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online or on Facebook for rewards up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

