Argument at tattoo shop ends with shooting

ATLANTA - An argument inside a tattoo shop ended with a gunshot being fired early Wednesday morning.

Police said two men were arguing inside Aesthetic Ink and Design when one man shot the other. The victim was grazed in the ear. The suspect left the scene.

A bullet hole can be found in the window of the business located at 868 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

There is no word on any arrests.

