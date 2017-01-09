Armed masked intruder forces woman in closet, steals safe

ATHENS, Ga. - A masked intruder forced his way inside a home on Burgundy Court armed with a black handgun, Athens-Clarke police said.

The woman inside the home told police she opened the door after hearing someone knock. Police said the intruder barged in and asked ""where is the money" and "where was her son?" He then forced her into a closet before going through her belongings room by room.

The armed robber took the woman's wallet that had $200 in it, a safe with $3400 cash inside, jewelry and two handguns, police said. He then threatened the woman before he left. She stayed in the closet for about 15 minutes before coming out and dialing 911.

Police are searching for the intruder.

