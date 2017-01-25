Armed Robbery in Brookhaven leads to police chase, multiple arrests

(Photo: 11Alive)

ATLANTA -- Four juvenile suspects are now in police custody after they led multiple agencies on a chase.

According to officials, a lookout was issued earlier this week for a silver or gray Mercedes Benz E350 with a drive out tag that was allegedly used in a Jan. 22 armed robbery in Brookhaven.

Atlanta Police officers spotted the car in question around 7:30 p.m., but when they tried to pull it over, it would not stop. At that time, APD officers called for back up, and troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded.

Police and GSP chased the vehicle, and after a short pursuit, it ended at the intersection of Langhorn and Westview.

Police were also working another related scene near Lee Street, about six minutes away, where an accident happened. Officials said a APD squad car who was following the vehicle in question crashed with three other cars.

Then, as the APD officer was pulling away from that crash, he hit a GSP trooper vehicle. Officials said the APD officer sustained small cuts and bruises and was transported to the hospital, but is expected to be OK. Multiple other people involved in the accident were also transported with minor injuries.

All four suspects are now in custody, and police are working with officials in Brookhaven to determine whether the four arrested were involved in the armed robbery. They are expected to be charged with multiple traffic violations at this time.

PHOTOS | Armed robbery leads to chase, multiple arrests

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)