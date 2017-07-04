(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

East Point Police are investigating after a woman was shot near the Regions Bank on Camp Creek Pkwy early Wednesday morning.

According to a witness, two women got into a fight in the parking lot, then a man who was with one of the women shot the other woman. The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment. No information was given on her condition.

"I could hear ladies screaming at one another. We heard the shots, three, possibly four. It sounded like fireworks, but then it didn't because I've been hearing fireworks all weekend. Just saw the truck drive off," Karl Rundles, a witness, said.

"Just heard a bunch of commotion then after that everybody just ran off," said Darius Core, who was also another witness.

Police have arrested the shooting suspect, but their name has not been released. Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

11Alive will update this story as more details are available.

© 2017 WXIA-TV