Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old girl

HENRY COUNTY, GA - Police have arrested the person they believe is responsible for a hit and run that killed 16-year-old Tasia Marie Gartner.

Robert Huynh was arrested on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. at his home in McDonough.

He is charged with hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, failure to report accident and homicide by vehicle in the 1st degree.

PHOTOS | Arrest made in fatal hit and run in Henry Co.

Police said Gartner and a friend were walking along SR-81 in McDonough around 9:31 p.m. Monday when they tried to cross the road. Gartner was hit by a car traveling west. Police said Huynh continued driving. Gartner was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:30 p.m.

Investigators located Huynh’s vehicle around 10:00 Thursday morning in Duluth.

Witnesses have told police Huynh may have taken it to get repaired in Clayton County.

