Peachtree Corners man arrested, charged with stabbing wife to death

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA. - Police have arrested a Peachtree Corners man and charged him in the stabbing death of his wife.

Saul Maisonet, 34, was arrested Saturday in Birmingham, Ala., and charged with felony murder and assault.

Tanya Maisonet, 46, was found Saturday morning in her Gwinnett County apartment on Springs Lane. A 911 call about a reported death led police to discover her body.

© 2017 WXIA-TV