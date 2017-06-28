Warrants: Accused kidnapper drove teen from N.C. to Ga., withheld food

Michael Wysolovski. Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office via 11Alive.

ATLANTA -- A Charlotte, N.C. teen has been reunited with her family after spending a nearly a year in captivity by a Duluth, Ga. man.

That man, Michael Wysolovski, is now behind bars in a Gwinnett County jail.

In arrest warrants from Gwinnett County obtained by 11Alive, Wysolovski alleged drove to North Carolina to pick the teen up. After he transported the victim to Georgia, he allegedly controlled every aspect of her life, including how much food she ate.

The victim told investigators he closely monitored how many calories she ate each day, and if he thought she ate too much her wouldn't let her eat at all the next day.

Doctors at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta found the 17-year-old was suffering from malnutrition when the FBI rescued her from Wysolovski's Duluth home.

The 17-year-old has since been reunited with her parents. Family members said it's a miracle that she was even found alive. 11Alive’s Ryan Kruger spoke with the people who lived next door to the suspect's Seneca Trail home. They said right from the beginning they knew something seemed strange.

“We would always come up with our own little stories, like, wondering what was going on in that house, just because it was really – we were like what kind of – what were they trying to cover up that all the lights are on,” one neighbor said. “Like, it was just really weird.”

Wysolovski is now facing multiple charges, including cruelty to a child and false imprisonment. He had his first appearance Monday where he was denied bond and is supposed to be back in court next week. According to court documents, he's now on suicide watch.

CRIME NEWS | Mugshot Photos

© 2017 WXIA-TV