Arrested campaign volunteer had criminal record

ATLANTA -- A campaign volunteer arrested for stealing signs from Atlanta City Hall had a previous criminal record. Terry Morris had outstanding warrants for fraud and identity theft cases when he was arrested Thursday, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Morris was a volunteer for the mayoral campaign of Ceasar Mitchell.

Terry Morris was regular presence at Mitchell’s campaign headquarters, volunteering two to three days per weeks to help the city council president get elected mayor of Atlanta.

"He’s a passionate volunteer," Mitchell said Friday. "I respect that. That’s something I don’t take for granted."

But Mitchell says he doesn’t condone the apparent theft, captured in surveillance video images, when Morris allegedly went to Atlanta City Hall Wednesday and swiped from a hallway some high-end graphics made at the behest of Mayor Kasim Reed.

Reed made the graphics to denounce Ceasar Mitchell’s ethics record during a fiery press conference earlier this month. He left the graphics on public display this week – until they were walked out of city hall Wednesday.

By Thursday, Atlanta police were at Mitchell’s headquarters questioning Morris. By Thursday night, Morris was in jail – arrested as he left the headquarters in a car driven by Mitchell’s campaign manager Wayne Martin.

Morris faces a misdemeanor charge of theft by taking. He also had a hold on him for 2008 cases involving credit card fraud and identity theft.

"I’m not aware of that and was not aware of that and don’t typically do background checks on volunteers," Mitchell said Friday. "Volunteers are volunteers. And we appreciate their willingness to volunteer."

Mitchell had no comment on his campaign manager driving the car that was stopped by police and carrying Morris.

Morris was in the Fulton county jail pending a $1500 bond.

