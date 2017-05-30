As manhunt ramps up, neighbors in Decatur neighborhood call for peace

A house on Redan Road in Decatur was riddled with bullets on Monday. A 16-year-old was killed, and two other people were injured in the shooting. (WXIA) (Photo: WXIA)

DECATUR, Ga. -- A manhunt for a gunman is underway after a Decatur teen was killed just days into summer vacation. Now, neighbors are calling for an end to the violence.

11Alive's Ron Jones went to the teen’s neighborhood to speak with close friends of the family, who said they the teen’s parents are distraught and overwhelmed with grief.

“That’s too close to home,” said Decatur resident Anthony Harris. “I just wish the neighborhood would get better, man."

Late Monday evening, officers responded to a possible drive-by shooting in the 3800 block of Redan Road and found three people with gunshot wounds. A 20-year-old and a 28-year-old were both rushed to the hospital and are expected to recover. But investigators said 16-year-old Chris Moore was shot in the neck and died hours later at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Marquez was a classmate of Moore’s at Towers High School and said he’s broken hearted.

“He was a good guy,” Marquez said. “We're going to miss him. A lot of people are going to miss him around here.”

Terrane Barrow, another friend of Moore’s said news of Moore's death spread quickly through social media. He told 11Alive he never imagined he’d lose his friend this way.

"I wouldn't expect anything to happen to him," he said.

Some parents, like Harris, who live in this neighborhood are fed up with the violence. He is determined to keep a close eye on his son.

"I have a 17-year-old son and I don't let him out here,” Harris said. “I will not let him out here."

Police are still trying to figure out who may have targeted that home and a possible motive. If anyone has information on the incident, they are asked to call police.

© 2017 WXIA-TV