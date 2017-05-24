Assault suspect wanted by Fairburn Police

PALMETTO, GA - A man accused of seriously injuring two people during an argument is wanted by Fairburn Police.

Shortly before 8:00 Tuesday evening, police were called to the 800 block of Carll Court in Palmetto where they found a man and woman with lacerations to the head, face, and neck.

Police believe Jonathon Lafon, who also lived in the home, attacked the couple. The victims told police Lafon was still in the home and was armed with multiple weapons, possibly including an AK-47.

The SWAT team was called to the scene. Police obtained a search warrant and surrounded the home. During the search they found illegal drugs, but did not find Lafon.

Lafon is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault. Police asks the public to give them a call with any information about his whereabouts.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

