Several detained in dispute after Centennial Park fireworks show

The celebration took place at Centennial Olympic Park.

WXIA 11:09 PM. EDT July 04, 2017

ATLANTA -- Police detained several people after an altercation happened after Tuesday night's Centennial Olympic Park fireworks show.

The dispute happened outside the Waffle House at the intersection of Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Andrew Young International Boulevard.

11Alive's Chris Hopper, who was on the scene, saw two men placed in handcuffs. 

Police do not know how many people, if anyone, will be charged in the incident.

