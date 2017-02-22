ATF investigating fires set at Decatur church

Fire officials are investigating after fires burned portions of a DeKalb County Church. (Photo: Bruce Mason, WXIA)

DECATUR, Ga. -- Fire crews are investigating after several fires appeared to be intentionally set on the property of a DeKalb County church Tuesday evening.

Pastor Perry Scott said he was on his way to lead 7 p.m. Bible study at Restoration Ministries Church, as he usually does, when a church member called him to tell him that several firetrucks were in the parking lot.

When Scott pulled into the parking lot, crews were putting out multiple fires, including one burning outside the doors of the church.

"My mind was just going crazy," Scott told 11Alive Wednesday.

PHOTOS | Officials investigate fires at DeKalb church

According to Capt. Eric Jackson with DeKalb County Fire and Rescue, fire crews who arrived to the scene found at least four fires burning on the property, and were quickly able determine they appeared to be intentionally set. Because they were on church grounds, fire crews immediately alerted the ATF.

"We don't know the exact components as to why the person set the fire," Jackson said. "But we know that when it comes to places of faith, it's all taken seriously until proved otherwise."

Jackson said the fires appeared to be sporadically and haphazardly set. When crews arrived to the scene, they found one fire smoking on a hillside behind the church, one in a field and another outside the doors to the main entrance of the church. A fourth had completely burned down a shed. They're crediting the recent rains for keeping the fires from spreading.

"That's not something that just happened by circumstance," Jackson said.

At this time, investigators don't have any leads and they are trying to determine the cause and origin of the fires. Trained dogs were back at the church grounds Wednesday searching for clues.

"Any question that you could possibly think of is what we're looking at," Jackson said. "No stone is going to be unturned."

Meanwhile, Pastor Scott said he has no idea who would have done this. "I'm just waiting," he told 11Alive. "I really would like to know myself."

(© 2017 WXIA)