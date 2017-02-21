The Athens-Clarke County Fire Department is in mourning. They marked their grief with a black line through their Facebook page logo Tuesday and a plea for "prayers and condolences".

Matt Hughes, a firefighter with the department since 2016, was seriously injured in an accident while off-duty Monday.

"Please keep Matt and his family in your prayers during this difficult time," they posted online.

On Tuesday, they shared the sad news he had passed away: "After a tragic accident yesterday while working an off duty job Firefighter II Matt Hughes has passed away. We would like to send our prayers and condolences to Matt's family and friends. We will post funeral arrangements once they are known. R.I.P. Brother."

The page was immediately flooded with condolences.

11Alive reached out to the ACC Fire Department for a comment. A spokesperson said they would not be commenting on details of the off-duty accident. The family is still planning funeral services. Once those details become available, 11Alive will post them online.

