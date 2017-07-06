Former Athens high school track coach charged with child molestation

(Photo: bugphai/ThinkStock)

ATHENS, Ga. -- A former high school coach was taken into custody, Tuesday, on charges related to child sexual assault.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that 29-year-old Michael Henry Scott, a former track coach, was arrested on charges of child molestation among others.

The school system confirmed to the newspaper that Scott was a lay coach at both Clarke Central and Cedar Shoals high schools - meaning he only coached and did not teach.

A school spokesperson added that Scott's coaching duties ended in May and he was taking off the substitute rolls on July 4 - the day he was arrested.

The arrest comes after a high-school aged student's allegations of sexual assault about a week before - though authorities added this wasn't the first time Scott had faced similar accusations.

The Banner-Herald reports that police investigated a case in 2007 but the parents didn't press charges and another case was handled by the school district's police department.

Police are asking anyone that may be a victim of Scott to contact Detective Laila Schuler at 706-613-3888 Ext. 793.

Read the full Athens Banner-Herald report: bit.ly/2tmk59y

