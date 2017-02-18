Funeral arrangements set for former UGA star

Quentin Moses REINHARDT UNIVERSITY

ATHENS -- Former University of Georgia football player and Reinhardt University football coach Quentin Moses will be laid to rest Saturday.

The services will be held Saturday February 18 at 1 PM at the Cornerstone Church in Athens.

Moses died in a house fire along with his girlfriend, Andria Godard, and her 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine Godard.

On February 12, the Monroe County Fire Department responded to a house fire on Shamrock Drive. When they arrived the entire home was engulfed in flames. Moses was found unconscious and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Firefighters also recovered the bodies of Andria and Jasmine Godard from the house.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire. They believe the fire started in the kitchen, possibly from an electrical failure or appliance malfunction.

Moses was a standout defensive linemen for UGA and also played several seasons in the NFL. Moses was serving his fifth season as a defensive line coach at Reinhardt University.

