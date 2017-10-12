Men wanted for more than a dozen car break-ins at Athens complex

ATHENS, GA. - Police are searching for two men captured on surveillance after using stolen credit cards, and believe they are involved in a string of more than a dozen illegal car break-ins, earlier this week.

According to Athens-Clark Police Department Public Information Officer Epifanio Rodriquez, the men used a stolen credit card at the Racetrack at 2625 Atlanta Highway.

The suspects appear to be two African-American men and were last seen driving an older red and white Ford Bronco.

Police believe they are the same men who are suspected of breaking into cars at the Cedar Creek subdivision this week.

If anyone recognizes either of these individuals, please contact Det. Mike Carroll and/or Det. Jody Thompson. Michael.Carrol@athensclarkecounty.com or Jody.thompson@athensclarkecounty.com.

