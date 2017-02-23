Son arrested after throwing pork chop and assaulting mother

Booking photo: Terry Ball Jr.

ATHENS, Ga. – Police said a 29-year-old man got angry after finding out his mother did not buy him cigarettes and threw a pork chop at her.

When Officer B. Branning with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrived to the home on the 100 block of Simmons Street, he found Terry Ball Sr., holding his son Terry Ball Jr., on the floor until he arrived.

Both the father and his grandson, who was also in the home, told police Ball, Jr. threw a pork chop at his mother, shoved her and then head-butted her. The mother, Linda Ball, confirmed their stories to the officer as she cleaned up the mess in the kitchen.

Ball Jr., was placed under arrest and taken to the Clarke County Jail.

