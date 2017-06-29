SWAT standoff unfolding with barricaded armed suspect

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. -- A standoff ensued with an armed suspect after Athens-Clarke County SWAT attempted to serve a warrant.

The scene began to unfold around 9 a.m. when officers arrived to a home in the 300 block of Ironwood Way to serve Benjamin Blackburn, 49, with a search warrant.

When police arrived, Blackburn barricaded himself into the home and is believed to be armed, Athens-Clarke County Police spokesman, Epifanio Rodriguez, said, "Efforts are being made to have him come out of the residence. All actions are being taken to keep the community, officers and suspect as safe as possible."

As more information becomes available, 11Alive will update this story.

PHOTOS | SWAT standoff underway in Athens with armed suspect

