UPDATE: Missing Athens girl found safe

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, GA - Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl in the area of Mitchell Bridge Rd and Westchester Dr. in Athens.

Police first received the 911 call that Alaah Mitchell was missing from the area of Mitchell Bridge Road and Westchester Drive just before 1 a.m. Thursday

It wasn't until hours later, around 8 p.m., that officials confirmed that she was located and safe. This comes after police canvassed the area with the help of K9 units in hopes of finding the missing girl.

Details on how authorities found the teen are not available. However officials said that Mitchell may have run away.

