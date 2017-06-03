Vandals cause $20K in damage to local high school stadium

Football (Photo: BananaStock/ThinkStock)

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Police are searching for the persons responsible for vandalizing several areas of the stadium at Cedar Shoals High School.

Athens-Clarke County police in a statement Friday said vandals spray-painted the stadium causing an estimated $20,000 in damage. The spray-painted surfaces included several walls, railings and the running track.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports the vandalism occurred sometime between the last day of classes May 19 and Tuesday when the Jaguars football team took to the field for its first practice.

The damage was reported to police Thursday by the school's football coach, Leroy Ryals.

Police said the school had no surveillance cameras set up in the damaged areas.

