Atlanta airport impaced by nationwide Customs protection outage

ATLANTA, Ga -- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was one of several major hubs nationwide that was affected by a computer outage from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency.

A software update caused the four-hour outage that led to massive lines and frayed tempers at airports as the holiday week came to a close, customs officials said.

In Atlanta, the system was down for about an hour on Monday.

"All airports are currently back on line," said Rob Brisley, a spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security.

"The agency took immediate action to address the issue and officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures at airports experiencing the disruption," Brisley said. "Travelers at some ports of entry experienced longer than usual wait times as officers processed travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security."

Brisley said there is no indication the service disruption was malicious.

