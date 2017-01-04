TODAY Show's Al Roker smiles with Cheryl.

Usually, the arrival of a new anchor on the set of a morning show comes with a wave of wake up advice: early bedtimes, coffee regiments, concealer secrets. Not this time.

Cheryl Preheim has been working the morning shift for years at 11Alive's sister station in Denver. Before that, she spent more than 10 years anchoring and reporting for the evening shows at KUSA. She has been honored with three National Edward R. Murrow awards, six Regional Edward R. Murrow awards, and nine Emmy awards.





As Shiba Russell moves to evenings on 11Alive, her parting advice for Cheryl was how to deal with the new men in her life.

"You're working with three men," Shiba said. "You have a lot of testosterone, a lot of bravado, and just trying to juggle all of the personalities!"

Cheryl will join the team of Crash Clark, Atlanta's most experienced traffic reporter; Meteorologist Chesley McNeil with the nickname "Professor" because of his extensive knowledge and teaching schedule; and former prosecutor-turn-legal-expert, Atlanta Alive anchor and occasional DJ, Vinnie Politan.





Cheryl is used to managing personalities. She's mom to four kids, her youngest son just a year old.

“It's always such a privilege to connect with people, their stories and the community. My family is excited to be part of the Atlanta community and I'm so happy to be a part of the talented team of 11Alive,” said Preheim.

Outside of work, Cheryl enjoys spending time with her husband and their four young children.

