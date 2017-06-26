Atlanta attorney: Supreme Court travel ban ruling won't end controversy

NBC

ATLANTA – Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding President Donald Trump’s travel ban leaves portions of the controversial executive order open to more litigation, according to an Atlanta-based attorney.

“For the most part, the ruling reinstates the travel ban, but it does carve out an exception for people with established ties to the U.S.,” said Skip Sugarman, a partner in Bloom Sugarman. “What is not clear is exactly who those people are, and that will certainly be the subjects of future lawsuits.”

The court ruled that Trump may bar people from six majority Muslim countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — if they have no "bona fide" relationship to the U.S. Those that have established ties will be allowed to continue entering the country, which covers the majority of visitors from those countries.

The ruling means officials at the Department of Homeland Security and State will have to begin sorting through each application submitted by travelers from the six targeted countries to determine if they have enough of a link to the U.S. to enter.

Sugarman also said the court, in its ruling, agreed to hear the case later this fall.

Two federal appeals courts had blocked the entire ban from going into effect, one saying it violates constitutional protections for religion and the other saying it violates immigration law.

The Supreme Court ruled that a complete ban went too far, and it only blocked that part affecting those with "standing" to challenge Trump's executive order in U.S. courts.

“The most interesting thing to see is whether the court, next fall, considers whether the ban is targeted to a specific religion,” Sugarman said.

The earliest the administration can begin enforcing the portions of the travel ban allowed by the Supreme Court is Thursday.

© 2017 WXIA-TV