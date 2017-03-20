Atlanta city council repeals 40 quality of life ordinances

IMAGE KWANZA HALL CAMPAIGN

ATLANTA, Ga – It is now legal in Atlanta to go on treasure hunts, run a numbers game, and swing onto trains.

Oh, and model glue and aftershave lotion are no longer regulated substances.

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council passed Councilmember Kwanza Hall’s legislation that would repeal 40 of the 96 sections in the Atlanta municipal code’s quality of life chapter that are unconstitutional or that are pre-empted by state law.

“Our justice system is not working for non-violent offenders,” said Hall, who is running for mayor of Atlanta later this year. “By repealing the 40 ordinances identified by our law department, we are taking the first step to align our laws and policies with best practices in 21st century policing and justice reform.”

Here is a complete list of the items that were repealed:

ARTICLE I. - IN GENERAL

Sec. 106-1. - Loitering around railroad tracks or shops; swinging onto trains.

ARTICLE III. - OFFENSES AGAINST PUBLIC ORDER

Sec. 106-87. - Treasure hunts.

Sec. 106-89. - Residential picketing.

DIVISION 2. - GAMBLING AND RELATED OFFENSES

Sec. 106-151. - Playing or betting at game of chance in public place.

Sec. 106-152. - Maintenance of place for betting on races.

Sec. 106-153. - Pinball and other coin-operated machines.

Sec. 106-154. - Use of wheel or other device.

Sec. 106-155. - Turf exchanges and pool selling.

Sec. 106-156. - Buying or selling pools or making or taking books on horse races.

Sec. 106-157. - Giving or taking money to bet on horse races.

Sec. 106-158. - Bookmaking, pool selling, loitering to give or receive racing news, to bet.

Sec. 106-159. - Operation of tickers.

Sec. 106-160. - Conducting numbers game.

Sec. 106-161. - Possession of tickets of numbers game.

Sec. 106-162. - Purchase or possession of lottery tickets.

Sec. 106-163. - Seizure of properties used in connection with lottery or gambling house.

Sec. 106-164. - Vehicles used in connection with lottery or gambling house.

DIVISION 3. - DRUGS AND OTHER CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES

Sec. 106-181. - Model glue.

Sec. 106-183. - Aftershave lotion.

ARTICLE VI. - WEAPON CONTROL

DIVISION 2. - REGISTRATION, SALE AND DISPOSITION

Sec. 106-266. - Definitions.

Sec. 106-267. - Identification of purchaser.

Sec. 106-268. - Certificate of approval.

Sec. 106-269. - Permanent records to be maintained.

Sec. 106-270. - Records subject to inspection by bureau of police services.

Sec. 106-271. - Fingerprint record to be maintained.

Sec. 106-272. - Compliance by dealer and purchaser.

Sec. 106-273. - Sale, distribution of replica firearms prohibited.

DIVISION 3. - POSSESSION AND USE

Sec. 106-305. - Sale or display in show windows visible from streets.

Sec. 106-306. - Knives, razors, similar weapons.

DIVISION 4. - ALIENS

Sec. 106-326. - Registration required by aliens possessing firearms.

Sec. 106-327. - Disposition; permit required.

Sec. 106-328. - Application for permit to dispose of firearm.

Sec. 106-329. - Notice of purchase, possession to be given to mayor or designee.

Sec. 106-330. - Enforcement of division.

DIVISION 5. - PISTOLS

Sec. 106-351. - Definitions.

Sec. 106-352. - Dealer's license—Required.

Sec. 106-353. - Same—Application.

Sec. 106-354. - Same—Approval, disapproval of application.

DIVISION 6. - ASSAULT WEAPONS

Sec. 106-376. - Definitions.

Sec. 106-377. - Sale or display prohibited.

The city council is set to hold a work session on Tuesday, March 21, from 2-4 pm to talk about reclassifying the possession of marijuana.

