Atlanta councilman C.T. Martin, 1 other robbed at gunpoint Saturday night

ATLANTA - Longtime Atlanta City Councilman C.T. Martin was among two people who were robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night in southwest Atlanta.

Martin and Andrea Boone were robbed at Boone's District 10 campaign headquarters at 37 Lynhurst Drive. Martin is running for Atlanta city council president, and Boone is seeking his District 10 seat.

According to Boone, she and Martin had been in and out of the campaign headquarters when a man approached Martin with a gun. Boone said Martin tried to keep her inside the building when the suspect put a gun to her head and told her to get on the ground.

Boone said the gunman took her money, wallet and credit cards, and that one credit card has been used 10 times in the hour after the robbery happened.

Martin has served as an Atlanta city councilman since 1990 and is now running for city council president. Fellow councilpersons Alex Wan and Felicia Moore are seeking to replace Ceasar Mitchell as council president. Mitchell is one of 13 candidates running for Atlanta mayor.

Boone is one of three candidates who are running for Martin's seat.

