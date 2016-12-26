Falcons gear is out for 2017. (Joe Henke / WXIA)

KENNESAW - Less than 48 hours after the Atlanta Falcons became the NFC South Division Champions, t-shirts recognizing the title went on sale across the metro area.

Falcons fan Corey Thompson said after the Falcons victory on Christmas Eve an advertisement on Facebook caught his attention. It showed the shirts which read, "Hold Down The South - 2016 NFC South Champions."

He headed to Academy Sports in Kennesaw on Monday to buy one.

"So I thought, might as well get here before everyone buys them out," he said.





Academy Sports store director Gene Jacobs said hundreds of the shirts showed up early Monday and his crew quickly unpacked them.

"We had the product in here before opening today and we were able to get it set up, open the boxes this morning and put it out," Jacobs said.

Todd Winstead also headed to Academy to search for his size in the division champion shirts. He has cheered all season long as his team earned its first division title since 2012. It is the reason a championship shirt made his shopping list.

"Saw that on the website the other day and was excited about getting it. I have the one from 2012 still and wear it still," Winstead said.

As Atlanta's team keeps winning, sales at Academy for all sorts of other Falcons items have been on the rise.

"Jerseys and T-shirts that our customers have been buying throughout the holidays," Jacobs said. "We expect there to be a run on all of this. We are just very excited that the Falcons have made it to where they're at."

Before Thompson purchased his shirt, he said he was excited to wear it at school when he returns to Western Carolina University after the holidays.

The campus is in Carolina Panthers territory, where Thompson said Panthers fans enjoyed winning the NFC South Division championship last year.

"I had to deal with everyone else wearing their Panther gear last year and now I can finally wear this."

Winning the 2016 division title means the Falcons will now host a playoff game at the Georgia Dome. They earned the title and moved into the number 2 seed for the NFC playoffs after beating the Panthers Saturday, followed by Tampa Bay beating New Orleans and Seattle losing to Arizona.

If the Falcons win their final home game on Sunday they would lock-up the number 2 seed and a first round bye in the NFC Playoffs.